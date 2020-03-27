All cheque payments converted into digital from April 1 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government converted all cheque payments into digital payments with effect from April 1.

The payments will be made digitally to all the beneficiaries, officers and public works officers. Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India requested the State for discontinuation of the requirement of Paper to Follow (P2F) and implementation of digital cheque system in all deposits as early as possible, duly making amendments in the existing codal provisions/procedures.

Accordingly, the government amended the existing treasury code system. Now physical presentation of Line of Credit (LOC)/cheques in respect of State government transactions is dispensed with.