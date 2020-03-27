Calm after chaos: Telangana-Andhra borders opened for a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWAD: A day after chaos prevailed at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh borders, the two State governments held talks and decided to keep the borders in Suryapet and Nalgonda open till Thursday midnight.

On Wednesday, thousands of Andhra natives who reside in Telangana, especially in the Greater Hyderabad region, threw caution to the wind amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and armed with one-time passes granted by police, reached the interstate border to cross into AP.

More than 3,500 such passes were issued within the Greater Hyderabad region.

Though the rush at the border was partly due to Hyderabad hostels shutting down in view of the lockdown announced by the government, in many cases it was working class people looking to cross the border despite hostels and paying guest facilities remaining open. Even those who live in rented houses in the city too turned up at the borders.

Meanwhile, the police officials deployed at check-posts on interstate border crossings at Wadapally, Nagarjunsagar and Kodad have been directed to allow everyone without any hurdles.

On Wednesday night, many people returned to Hyderabad as the AP government had directed that anyone crossing the border would have to remain under a 14-day quarantine at a designated facility. Those who agreed to the condition were taken in buses, forcing them to leave their personal vehicles behind.

However, this condition was removed by AP government on Thursday and many people still looking to cross the border into AP were allowed to reach their hometowns.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Thursday warned managements of hostels and PGs not to force the inmates to move out during the lockdown and that serious action will be taken against those who violate the norm.

All Inspectors, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) along with GHMC officials were directed to look into the issue and take necessary action.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also held talks with managements of hostels in SR Nagar, Ameerpet and surrounding areas where many hostels are located, in this regard.Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang issued a press statement saying: “Some have violated the lockdown norms and tried to enter Andhra Pradesh but were prevented at the borders. We have not allowed them and only those who agreed in writing to be quarantined were allowed.”

According to AP officials, hundreds of people in cars and two-wheelers reached the inter-state borders at Jaggaiahapeta (Krishna district), Pondugal (in Guntur district) and Pullur (in Kurnool district) but were stopped by the AP police.

At Garikapadu check-post in Jaggaiahpaet of Krishna district, nearly 2,000 people with NOCs issued by Telangana were stranded for hours. However, after speaking to their higher-ups, police officials said those who agree to be under a 14-day quarantine at the quarantine facility set up on IIIT-Nuzvid campus will be allowed to cross the border.

Krishna District Collector Mohammed Imtiaz told Express: “Only 44 people agreed to be under quarantine and the rest returned to Telangana.

All 44 people underwent medical tests before being quarantined.”

Meanwhile, police have also not allowed anyone from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to enter AP through the border points in Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Only trucks carrying essential commodities were allowed.