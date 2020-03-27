Genco MD asks staff to ensure steady power supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSGenco and Transco chairman and MD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao called upon electricity employees to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience in power supply. “While taking care of your health, do your service,” he told employees working in power plants and sub-stations.

He held a tele-conference from Hyderabad on Thursday with officials across the State along with Special Chief Secretary, Energy, Ajay Misra.

As a large number of employees would gather at power generating plants, staff should take extreme care of their health. Plant mangers should conduct sanitisation regularly, Rao suggested. The CMD also requested DGP M Mahender Reddy to cooperate with power employees who work on different shifts in power plants.