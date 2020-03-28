As COVID-19 turns Telangana dry, alcoholic commits suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unable to source their daily supply of liquor owing to the lockdown, two alcoholics attempted suicide at different places in the city on Friday. A painter named Madhu, who works in the Telugu film industry, died on the spot after he jumped off the fourth floor of an apartment in Banjara Hills.

In another incident, a 32-year-old man named Sai Kumar was hospitalised after he jumped off the Begumpet flyover. In the first incident, when Banjara Hills police visited the spot, they found Madhu lying in pool of blood.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC. The body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Sai Kumar experienced withdrawal symptoms when he could not lay his hands on some alcohol despite searching all over the city.

After his suicide attempt at Begumpet, he suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital.