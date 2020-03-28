COVID-19 pandemic: Telangana High Court to hear urgent matters via Skype

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday decided to take up extreme urgent matters on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week till April 14 through video conference/Skype facility. The advocates and litigant public should submit their urgent matters/cases to the High Court by way of email to the registrar general (reg.gen-tshc@aij.gov.in) along with brief reasons for taking up the matter urgently.

According to the notification issued by HC registrar general A Venkateswara Reddy, the advocates/parties-in-person have to present their arguments through video-conferencing from their respective offices/residence only. If they do not have such facilities, they can also present their arguments from the control room arranged by the High Court.