Lockdown, curfew in Telangana will continue till April 15, says KCR

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is ready to face any eventuality in its battle against Coronavirus, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asserted on Friday. “We are gearing up to provide 12,400 beds for Coronavirus patients, of which 11,000 beds would be in isolation wards and another 1,400 in intensive care units (ICU). The Gachibowli Stadium, Gandhi and King Koti hospitals will be used for this purpose,” the Chief Minister said, speaking to the media at his official residence, Pragathi Bhavan here.

On a day when the State recorded a sudden spike of 14 positive Covid-19 cases, taking the total number to 59, the Chief Minister said that the State is ready even if the number of patients surges to 60,000.The Chief Minister also announced that the lockdown during day time and the curfew from 7 pm to 6 am would be extended up to April 15.

Earlier, the the State government announced the lockdown and curfew till March 31. “In line with the Central government’s decision, we too are extending the lockdown period,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao said that across the globe, the Coronavirus cases were categorised into three types. “So far, 80.9 per cent cases have been treated at their respective homes. Hospital treatment has been given to 13.8 per cent of those who have severe infection and 4.7 per cent of those whose condition is critical,” the Chief Minister said.

Appeal to people

Once again appealing to the people to have self-discipline and to stay at home, he said:“The medical facilities and other infrastructure in the country are not enough if the cases go beyond our control.”

The Chief Minister also revealed that the State government will seek the services of retired doctors, PG students and other paramedical persons and keep them as a pool for use if the situation warranted.

“In addition to around 8,000 doctors in government service, we will use the services of the retired doctors and PG students. We are planning to create a pool of 11,000 doctors and nurses,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the situation in the US which had only 11,000 ventilators when its requirement was 30,000, he said: “If that was the case for a country as affluent as the US, one could image what the situation would be like in India if it gets out of control. The Telangana government has already ordered 500 ventilators to battle against Coronavirus,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Rao also appealed to AP students residing in Telangana hostels not to panic. “The State government would provide food and shelter to all those residing in Telangana, including students, workers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other states,” he said.“No poor person living in the State, whichever State or region he might be from, should not suffer for want of food,” Rao said, while issuing directions to the officials to this effect.

Citrus to city

The Chief Minister said that the citrus, lemon and pomegranate which contain vitamin C would improve immunity power to combat Coronavirus. “Citrus are grown in Nalgonda district and the police should allow trucks carrying citrus from Nalgonda to reach Hyderabad. Likewise, trucks transporting eggs and chicken too should be permitted to move to other states,” Rao said.