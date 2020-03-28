Telangana HC orders extension of interim orders till June 7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking suo moto cognizance of the lockdown, the full bench of Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the extension of interim orders passed on or before March 20 till June 7 this year or until further orders by the Supreme Court.

The Bench made it clear that in case the said extension causes any hardship of an extreme nature to anyone, they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order on its own motion for extension of interim orders and abeyance of execution orders.

Elaborating on its order, the HC full bench said because of the extremely limited functioning of courts, routine matters had been adjourned en bloc to particular dates in the month of April. Thus advocates and litigants have not been in a position to appear in the said matters, including those where stays have been granted by the HC or by the subordinate courts, on or before March 20. As a result, interim orders operating in favour of parties have expired, or will expire on or after the said date.