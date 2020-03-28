STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports first COVID-19 death, two days after testing positive

The man had a travel history to Delhi and been suffering from breathing problems since March 20 and collapsed in house on March 26.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Spraying sanitation chemical at Ram koti in Hyderabad on Friday during lockdown till April 14th in view of coronavirus. (Photo | Vinay Madapur/EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded its first Covid-19 death on Saturday. The deceased was a 74-year-old man from Nampally, who tested positive for Coronavirus after his death at a private hospital in the city. Meanwhile, eight more positive cases, including that of the deceased person, were reported in the State on Saturday, taking the total to 67. Speaking to the media, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the deceased person had travel history to Delhi.

He returned to the city after falling ill and got admitted in a private hospital, where he was first diagnosed with some health problem and then pneumonia before he breathed his last. Eatala said that as per directions issued by State government, the private hospital notified the government about his death. Following this, as the deceased person had travel history to Delhi he was tested for Covid-19 and the results turned out positive, he said.

Regarding the jump in positive cases in Telangana over the past few days, Rajender attributed the rise in numbers mainly to three families belonging to the Old City, Nampally and Chintal Basthi as well as a family of a doctor from Yashoda Hospitals testing positive for the virus.

He said that all positive cases in the State either have travel history or were in contact with infected persons, indicating that there has been no community transmission in the State. The Health Minister also informed that 10 of the 67 patients who tested positive in the State have tested negative in the first round of testing. They will be tested again in 14 days and will be discharged if the tests come negative again. Eatala informed that till now four employees of the Health Department involved in screening of passengers at the airport had tested positive for the disease.

