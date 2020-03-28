STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana subordinate courts and tribunals closed till April 14

The other directions issued by the High Court includes adjourning all cases listed up to April 14 automatically en bloc to a working day after one month.  

Published: 28th March 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since a complete lockdown is in place in view of Coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana High Court on Friday issued directions to all the subordinate courts, tribunals and other institutions to remain closed till April 14 or until further orders. The other directions issued by the High Court includes adjourning all cases listed up to April 14 automatically en bloc to a working day after one month.  

In a notification issued on Friday, High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy stated that all the staff members of the subordinate courts and tribunals, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and State Judicial Academy need
not attend office, but should be available on phone, attend whenever their services are required and should not leave the headquarters.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 pandemic: Telangana High Court to hear urgent matters via Skype

According to the notification, if any urgent matter is required to be filed, the advocates should submit the soft copy of the same through email of the district court and should intimate the same through phone to the administrative officer concerned. The respective principal district judges/unit heads should make necessary arrangements to take up the extremely urgent criminal and civil matters such as remand, bail application and extension of remand through video conference or Skype.

Rest of the judicial officers should remain in the headquarters and attend urgent judicial work, if any, including receiving FIRs, recording of dying declarations and so on. The principal district judges and unit heads are directed to submit day-to-day reports to the High Court, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana high court Telangana Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp