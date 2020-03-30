STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod promises facilities to migrant workers amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Minister, on Sunday, met with several brick kiln workers from Odisha and Maharashtra. Speaking to them, she said they would be provided with all basic facilities during the lockdown period.

Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod interacting with migrant workers in Mahabubabad district on Sunday

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: State Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod urged migrant workers from the neighbouring states not to worry as the Telangana government would provide them with food and accommodation.

The Minister, on Sunday, met with several brick kiln workers from Odisha and Maharashtra.Speaking to them, the Minister said they would be provided with all basic facilities during the lockdown period.

“Your children will be given milk, eggs and meals from local anganwadis,” she told them. Satyavathi further asked the workers not to move around during thelockdown period.

