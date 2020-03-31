Cops seize liquor bottles worth Rs 3 lakh

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Khammam task force police on Monday seized liquor bottles worth`3 lakh that were being sold from a wine shop at Jublipura in the town amid lockdown.

The officials also took a person named Pavan, the owner of the wine shop, into custody for selling liquor bottles by neglecting government orders demanding the closure of all liquor shops in view of the lockdown. Meanwhile, the task force police also made surprise visits to chicken and red meat shops in the town. During the visit, they booked cases on 11 persons for flouting rules.In the meantime, Khammam two town police arrested four persons for consuming ganja near Saritha clinic. The officials also seized 250gm ganja from their possession.

Migrant labourers reach Palair

Several migrant labourers from Hyderabad, who embarked upon a journey to their native village in Odisha on foot, reached Palair in Khammam district on Monday.In the meantime, the administration of Bhadradri Kothagudem launched a new initiative to provide food and other essentials to beggars and those who are left with no option. It was launched as per Collector MV Reddy’s directions.