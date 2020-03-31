STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lockdown effect: 100 alcoholics turn up at Hyderabad's Erragadda hospital

It may be mentioned that two homeless men died of suspected alcohol withdrawal symptoms and starvation in Raidugram on Sunday.

Published: 31st March 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tipplers with withdrawal syndrome arrive at the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda for treatment on Monday

Tipplers with withdrawal syndrome arrive at the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda for treatment on Monday (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Institute of Mental Health, Hyderabad, on Monday, witnessed a surge in the number of patients with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

They had apparently developed symptoms as there is no access to alcohol following closure of liquor shops due to the ongoing lockdown in the State.

Close to 100 patients with symptoms like disillusionment, vomiting, chills and cramps turned up at the Institute, which is also known as Erragadda Mental Hospital.

Around 45 of them have been admitted to the hospital whose condition is said to be of some concern.  Doctors fear that the number of such patients may rise in the coming days.

It may be mentioned that two homeless men died of suspected alcohol withdrawal symptoms and starvation in Raidugram on Sunday.

Speaking to Express, Dr M Umashnakar, superintendent of the hospital, said, “We have received 96 to 100 patients today who are suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Close to 90 per cent of them are dealing with withdrawal of alcohol. Of  them, 45 have been immediately admitted and are under treatment. The others have been treated in the OPD and had been asked to go home. Many of them have been prescribed medication as well.”

“The age of these patients ranges between 25 to 55 years. There are also some women. The patients who have been admitted, have been given an IV fluid as many are severely dehydrated, and detoxins were administered to them,” he added. 

When Express visited the hospital, many daily wage workers and migrant labourers along with their spouses were spotted.

Many were seen shivering and banging their heads against walls. One middle aged man, who works at a textile shop in Secunderabad, had forgotten his own name and his wife’s name.

He kept imagining that he is the owner of a cloth shop in Afzalgunj.

“A person may develop alcohol withdrawal symptoms anywhere from two hours to four days after stopping consumption of alcohol. The symptoms may include headaches, nausea, anxiety, hallucinations and seizures,” Dr Umashankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad India lockdown withdrawal symptoms
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp