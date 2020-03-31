Singareni workers protest after cops thrash colleague

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In what can be described as another instance of police brutality, the cops allegedly thrashed a worker of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district while he was returning home from duty late on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as M Ravi, works as a haulage operator in Kakatiya Khani (KTK) incline-1 in Bhupalpally.

According to information, the incident happened while he was returning home at 11pm on Saturday after completing his second shift. The police reportedly assaulted him at Subhash Nagar check post.

Though he tried to explain to the cops that he was returning after duty and showed them his official ID card, the officials gave no ear to the same and started assaulting him.

Meanwhile, his colleagues who learnt about the incident on Monday, boycotted their duties and staged a protest against the atrocity of the police.

The employees said that they do not want to work under these circumstances. They demanded the authorities to provide them paid holidays during the lockdown period.

Amid lockdown, the State government had decided to allow SCCL to continue operations considering that it produces coal that is essential in generating power. In the light of this, the authorities included the name of the company under the list of essential services.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Jayashankar Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said that they have received a complaint regarding this and assured to take stern action against officials responsible.