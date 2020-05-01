STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CCMB to start genome research on samples of COVID-19 patients

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, is all set to start genome research on the samples of Covid-positive patients in the State.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, is all set to start genome research on the samples of COVID-19-positive patients in the State. This is to study why close to 60 per cent of the patients in Telangana were asymptomatic, while the rest require intensive treatment.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of CCMB, told Express, “The COVID-19-19 pandemic has affected lakhs of people across the globe. In Telangana, we have noted that while 60 per cent of the people who are affected by the virus are asymptomatic in nature, while the rest have symptoms and require treatment. So, the research will help us understand one of the two things -- is the virus different in the 40 per cent of people, or do 60 per cent of people have some differences in their genes as compared to the rest of the positive patients.”

He further added, “This process, however, cannot be accomplished within days or weeks. We may need a minimum of two months to come to any sort of conclusion. However, the research, if successful, will be able to point out a certain group of people who can go out, work, and be a part of social life, and the group of people who should take precautions, once the lockdown is lifted.” 

The CCMB started testing COVID-19-positive samples close to a month ago. Will the samples of the positive patients be used for the research? “Yes. For the research to be successful, we will require all the data related to every patient, their treatment, history, and their samples. Thus, we have contacted all the hospitals and authorities involved and signed documents related to research ethics, and the process will be started soon.”

Vaccine for virus
Asked if the research would help in the development of vaccine or a treatment for Coronavirus, he said, “We have not thought that far yet. However, I feel it would not be very helpful. It may definitely help us understand the dynamic nature of the virus and how it changes inside a host, and that information may be helpful in the development of a vaccine. But all of this will depend on the result of our research.”

Understanding the virus better
The research is to study why close to 60 per cent of the patients in Telangana are asymptomatic, while the rest of the 40 per cent require intensive treatment. It may help in understanding the dynamic nature of the virus and that information may be helpful in developing a vaccine

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CCMB genome research COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp