Economic activity in Telangana may resume after May 7

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The economy will stir back to life, albeit on a low key in Hyderabad, after May 7 when lockdown in the State would come to an end, unless extended by the State government. The State Cabinet, which will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 5, is expected to take several decisions to kick-start the economy of the State by allowing several activities in non-containment areas in Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri, where a number of industries are located.

The Cabinet, in all likelihood, would take decisions that would not run in conflict with the directives of the Centre on the kind of the economic activity that could be allowed in each of the Red, Orange and Green zones. The State is keen on getting the present off-kilter economy back on rails which is possible only when the industries and other sectors acquire life in Hyderabad, which is not only the capital but also the heart and soul of Telangana. Lending credence to the expectation that the State would allow restarting of industries after May 7, the CII Telangana chapter claimed that the State government was thinking on similar lines.

Though there have been doubts over whether the State government would allow restarting of the industries in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts which are in Red Zones, the concerns have been put to rest by the Centre which allowed activity even in Red Zones as long as they are outside containment zones. Though as many as nine districts are in Green Zones and 18 in Orange Zones, any rekindling of economic activity, even if it is done, would not amount to much unless the nerve centre of State’s economy, Hyderabad gets the necessary push. If the government allows activity in, say in a remote Jayashankar Bhupalpally, its contribution in helping the economy revive would not be much.

The MHA orders on Friday stated that in the red zones, but outside the containment zones, certain activities have been allowed with restrictions. They include movement of individuals and vehicles, with a maximum of two persons, besides the driver, in four-wheelers, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers. Besides, industrial establishments in urban areas, including Special economic zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.

The MHA also stated that most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed to function in the red zones. These include print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing, and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material would continue to be permitted. “Highly appreciated the State government’s efforts to restart the economic activity,” CII Telangana Chairman Krishna Bodanapu said on Friday. The CII Telangana vice-chairman Sameer Goel appreciated the MHA’s order to allow the free movement of trucks across the country.