Telangana gives green signal for construction works to resume

Somesh Kumar assured that the government would ensure smooth supply of steel, cement, sand, bricks and other materials.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:05 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government, on Saturday, accorded permission to builders to carry out construction activity in the State. It allowed builders to procure requisite material and engage workers, as the Ministry of Home Affair in its orders on Friday permitted in situ construction in urban areas.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with representatives of  Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) from BRKR Bhavan. 

He assured project developers that they would be given necessary support for their construction activities. 
The Chief Secretary urged builders to instil confidence among workers, particularly migrants, through counselling. He suggested that developers extend incentives, facilities and medical care to workers. All-out efforts should be made so that labourers feel comfortable, he said. 

Somesh Kumar assured that the government would ensure smooth supply of steel, cement, sand, bricks and other materials. DGP M Mahender Reddy, who also participated, reiterated that smooth movement of construction goods’ vehicles would be ensured through the three police commissionerates. Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan were also present.

MAUD guidelines
The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ministry on Saturday issued standard operating 
procedure and guidelines for construction sites where labour camps are located | P4

