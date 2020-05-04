STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Apprehension over data safety among T Covid-19 app users

The owner of any data remains to be the Government of Telangana and the same shall be maintained as per the prevailing laws of the nation.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Data; Data security; data theft

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from the fact that European users of Telangana’s official app ‘T Covid-19’ have more control over their data, concerns are being raised over private collaborators handling the health data. Many fear the data may be shared with third-party companies. Also, 22 permissions that the app requires to function fully, including background location and audio recording, has made the users wary.

These issues were raised by Pat Walshe, UK-based senior data protection and privacy consultant. In an email conversation with the Express, he said, “The app developer is listed as Quantela, which is a company based in the USA. This raises a number of questions about who is responsible for the app and the data collected by it? Walshe, who is also the owner of Privacy Matters, an NGO, pointed out that the end-user licence agreement (EULA) and the privacy policy were for Quantela and claimed that “none of which relate to the Government of Telangana”. He further asked why private health data was being shared with the third-party developers of Quantela.

Walsh asked, “Why are individuals being required to agree to various policies and terms and conditions for third-party developers and entities that — according to those documents — give them the right to use the data for their own commercial purposes?” Telangana’s IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Express that the owner of the health data remains the State government and not any private entity. While responding to the queries regarding the data collected, Ranjan said, “The app’s maintenance and technology is the responsibility of the third party purely from the technological perspective.

The owner of any data remains to be the Government of Telangana and the same shall be maintained as per the prevailing laws of the nation. This is a voluntary app and not compulsory for availing any assistance or facilities.” Regarding the sharing of data with the third parties, Ranjan clarified, “The app links to the third-party services and the same are disclosed upfront. The users are given an option to exit and not agree for the same. The terms do not allow them to access data that is not required for availing their services. The government has also entered an agreement with these entities for data privacy and protection as per the applicable laws of India and the same is being followed.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana T Covid 19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp