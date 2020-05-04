Nabbed for manufacturing illicit liquor, rribals attack Excise officials in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: A Circle Inspector and three constables from Jadcherla Excise Police Station were attacked by a group of tribals who were caught manufacturing illicit liquor at Ontigudise tanda near Udandapur village on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. After coming to know of the incident, Minister for Prohibition and Excise V Srinivas Goud paid a visit to the injured Excise officials at their station and residences. The Minister issued a warning to those manufacturing illicit liquor that they would face stern action if they do not mend their ways.

Based on a tip-off, Jadcherla Circle Inspector Balaji, Constables Siddhartha, Ramesh and others went to Ontigudise tanda. When they confronted people making ID, they were attacked with sticks. The Excise personnel immediately called Jadcherla police station for back up and a team led by Jadcherla Circle Inspector G Veeraswamy reached the spot and destroyed 1,000 litres of jaggery wash. While the attackers fled, the policemen warned the residents of the hamlet that stringent action would be initiated against them if they resorted to manufacturing illicit liquor again.

The Minister said some people were using the excuse of lockdown to transport jaggery from neighbouring States and Excise Department was doing its best to prevent manufacturing of illicit liquor. While praising the Excise officials for showing great courage, he said it was the responsibility of one and all, especially the media, to help in complete prohibition of illicit liquor. Speaking to Express, Jadcherla CI G Veeraswamy said the accused were still absconding and would be booked under sections of National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

