Now, buy essentials from your local grocers online in Telangana!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many may fear venturing out to buy groceries given the Covid-19 outbreak, but with kiranalinker.in, which was launched by the State government on Sunday, one can safely buy essential commodities from his/her local grocery shop with a tap on the smartphone.

Launched with the aim of bringing traditional grocers into the e-market space, the website allows traditional grocers to create their eStore in a matter of minutes with an integrated payment gateway and logistics solutions. This service is particularly relevant now, what with the restricted movement and social distancing becoming the norm.

Soon, the service would be extended to businesses beyond the essential commodities and a portal — www.bharatemarket.in — would be launched. In 2019, the State government had launched an MSME networking portal, Telangana State GlobalLinker, in a bid to digitise MSMEs of the State. In continuation of this, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has collaborated with TS GlobalLinker to launch KiranaLinker with the support of Industries Department.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT national secretary-general, said, “I encourage every grocer in Telangana to create his/her digital presence. Ever since we launched KiranaLinker in the pilot cities, we have seen dramatic adoption by traders and consumers. We also invite traders, even beyond those dealing in essential commodities, to soon join BharatEMarket, which will be the most unique and largest digital marketplace anywhere in the world.” Sameer Vakil, co-founder and chief executive officer of GlobalLinker said,

“GlobalLinker has focused on SME digitisation and with over 250,000 SMEs from over 150 countries, we are committed to accelerating this. Our programme with Telangana is focused on digitising the State’s MSMEs and KiranaLinker is an example of how we are able to benefit both the store owners and the consumers during the Covid-19 lockdown period and beyond.”