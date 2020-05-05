BJP leader Sravanthi Reddy accuses MLA of diversion

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) BJP Floor Leader G Sravanthi Reddy alleged that Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta has been arranging free meals by diverting donations from Rice Mills Association.

She said they had received communication from NMC that Rice Mills Association had decided to provide 240 quintals of rice and it would be distributed to all 60 divisions. Later they received another message that the Association did not provide the rice to the NMC.

She said that it was learned that Ganesh Gupta diverted donations given by the Rice Mills and used 112 quintals of rice for free meals programme to gain publicity. The MLA had been concentrating on minority areas, she said and added that poor people without ration cards were not getting any help.