Harish Rao asks farmers to take up vegetable cultivation

Finance Minister T Harish Rao suggested farmers to go for vegetable cultivation as the profit margin is much higher when compared to other crops such as paddy and cotton.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao interacts with chilly farmers at Vithalapur village in Siddipet district on Monday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao suggested farmers go for vegetable cultivation as the profit margin is much higher when compared to other crops such as paddy and cotton.

On Monday, he visited Vittalapur village in Chinna Kodur Mandal and interacted with farmers. The Minister said Godavari water had reached the village tanks and the women farmers should take up vegetable cultivation. A farmer, Shankaraiah said, last year he made Rs 1 lakh profit by cultivating cotton. He added that he sowed chilly and cucumber also which gave good returns, but didn’t get any profit in paddy. The Minister added that everyone should think on the lines of Shankaraiah.

People in the village told the Minister that they were yet to receive EGS wages. The Minister asked DRDA PD Gopal Rao to clear all EGS dues.

