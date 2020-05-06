Film shoots may resume soon post COVID-19 lockdown: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met members of the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) on Tuesday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the film industry during the lockdown.

The Minister stated that the Telangana government will soon come up with a policy to support the growth of the Telugu film industry. "The television and film industries are facing huge losses due to the lockdown. At the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister was apprised of issues related to the industry. I promise you that the government will certainly come up with a policy to boost the growth of the industry and its workers, who are directly or indirectly affected by the outbreak. We will also convene a meeting with the AP government before coming out with a policy," said Talasani.

The Minister was optimistic about an early end to the Covid crisis and stated that the film and television shootings are likely to resume soon. "However, we will take a final decision after solemnly assessing the situation along with the AP government," he added.