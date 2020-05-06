Financial crunch: Migrant workers stage protest in Telangana's Khammam amid COVID-19 lockdown
During the stir, the protesting workers alleged that the managements of the granite companies they work for are neglecting them, as a result of which hundreds of migrants are left in the lurch.
Published: 06th May 2020 10:37 AM
KHAMAMM: As many as 500 migrant labourers working in various granite factories in Khammam, who have been facing severe financial issues ever since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown, staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding the officials to let them go back to their native areas in other states.
Upon hearing this, a police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police D Muralidhar rushed to the spot and interacted with the protestors and pacified them