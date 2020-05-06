STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Financial crunch: Migrant workers stage protest in Telangana's Khammam amid COVID-19 lockdown

During the stir, the protesting workers alleged that the managements of the granite companies they work for are neglecting them, as a result of which hundreds of migrants are left in the lurch.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers working in granite firms in Khammam head home on foot

Migrant labourers working in granite firms in Khammam head home on foot. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMAMM:  As many as 500 migrant labourers working in various granite factories in Khammam, who have been facing severe financial issues ever since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown, staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding the officials to let them go back to their native areas in other states.

The workers staged a demonstration at the Khammam Two Town police station and also took out a rally from Khanapuram Haveli industrial area to Yellandu crossroads. During the stir, the protesting workers alleged that the managements of the granite companies they work for are neglecting them, as a result of which hundreds of migrants are left in the lurch.

Upon hearing this, a police team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police D Muralidhar rushed to the spot and interacted with the protestors and pacified them

