Govt failed in handling Covid situation: Cong

BHADRACHALAM: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the TRS government on Tuesday in Bhadrachalam by accusing it of inefficiently dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Vikramarka and other CLP leaders were in the temple town to show solidarity towards MLA Podem Veeraiah, who was recently booked for violating lockdown. The police had booked Veeraih and 27 of his followers last month for allegedly organising a programme to distribute essential commodities without enforcing social distancing norms. Vikramarka rubbished the allegations against Veeraiah and others.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Vikramarka said the TRS has failed to control the Covid pandemic in the State. He said that the CM only gives briefings to the media but does not ensure any groundwork. The government failed to implement the Food Security Act in the State due to which many migrant labourers suffered, Vikramarka said.