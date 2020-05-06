STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor shops in Telangana witness long queues amid reopening after 45 days of COVID-19 lockdown

In most liquor shops at least half kilometer long queues were observed even before the shops reopened at the stipulated time of 10 am. 

People line up to buy liquor at Yousfguda in Hyderabad as liquor shops opened in Telangana on Wednesday

People line up to buy liquor at Yousfguda in Hyderabad as liquor shops opened in Telangana on Wednesday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday night that liquor shops in the state will reopen after a long time, tipplers reached and queued up outside the shops from early morning. In most liquor shops at least half kilometer long queues were observed even before the shops reopened at the stipulated time of 10 am. 

The liquor shops had remained shut for 45 days. They had shut down on March 22, when the country had observed Janata Curfew and remained shut during the subsequent lockdown. 

Police officials were stationed outside the liquor shops to ensure that there is no chaos and public maintains physical distancing. Demarcations were made for people to stand in a queue with appropriate distance between them. 

Speaking to press, the CM had informed that liquor shops in the state's Red, Orange as well as Green zones will reopen on Wednesday. However, shops located in containment zones will not reopen.  In Hyderabad, which is a Red zone, there are around 173 liquor shops, of which around 15 shops located in containment zones will remain closed.

