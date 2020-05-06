Migrant from Chhattisgarh gives birth to baby girl near NH-44 in Telangana amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

MEDAK: In yet another example of official negligence towards migrant labourers, a pregnant woman, Anitha Bai, who was walking back to her native village in Chhattisgarh gave birth to a baby girl near National Highway 44 under Narsingi police station limits in Medak district on the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, soon after receiving information regarding this, the police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the woman and her newborn to a government Hospital at Ramayampet. According to police, the migrant woman was heading home on foot, along with seven others including another pregnant woman, when the incident happened. They started their journey from Kukatpalli.

However, soon after they reached Narsingi, Anitha Bahi started experiencing labour pains and delivered her baby near Japthi Shivanoor village. Speaking to the media, Narsingi police sub-inspector Y Rajesh said that the woman and her newborn were shifted to Ramyampet hospital soon after they received information. The other five-month pregnant woman was also admitted to the same hospital for medical assistance. Medical officials told the media that the condition of the women are stable.