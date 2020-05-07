STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How will you bring back pilgrims amid COVID-19 lockdown: Telangana HC asks state government

A PIL said that there were no COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district where 107 pilgrims are stranded.

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State to file a counter affidavit on steps taken to bring back 107 pilgrims stranded in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, were hearing a PIL filed by city advocate K Ramakanth Reddy.

The advocate stated that there were no coronavirus cases in Sirohi and sought the co-operation of the authorities concerned to take adequate steps to bring the pilgrims back. These pilgrims have been stranded from March 23 in a school and have undergone self quarantine since day one, he added.

Replying to a query from the bench, advocate general BS Prasad told the court that the State government has already initiated dialogue with the Rajasthan government and efforts have been made to ensure that all the pilgrims reach Telangana safely at the earliest. "We are concerned about the welfare of the pilgrims as most of them are women," the bench observed.

