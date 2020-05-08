STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report on shelter homes vague, Telangana High Court tells GHMC

The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday termed GHMC’s report on shelter homes set up during the lockdown as vague.

Telangana High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday termed GHMC’s report on shelter homes set up during the lockdown as vague. It directed the civic body to file a detailed report by May 15. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was hearing two PILs filed by advocate S Nanda and Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, vice president of Telangana Jana Samiti. Nanda, in her PIL, stated that there are many migrant labourers, beggars and homeless people who are still living on the roads of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

They are eating, sleeping and urinating on the road and this may result in the spread of Covid, she stated. Prof Vishweshwar Rao, in his PIL, sought the court’s direction to Telangana government to permit NGOs to reach out to child care centres, shelters for women and migrant labourers with essential supplies to ease their plight during the lockdown.

He complained that officials are not permitting them to reach out to such people. Based on an earlier direction of the court, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar had filed a report on the issue on Thursday. The bench said the report states that the poor have been shifted to shelter homes, but does not clearly mention the category of person being shifted to shelter home.

Further, the report does not specify the number of people who are physically and mentally disabled at the Saroornagar shelter home. The report does not clearly state how many migrant labourers and poor people are being shifted to shelter homes. Further, it does not specify the number of NGOs that were permitted to reach out to needy people. When advocate general BS Prasad sought some time for filing detailed reports on the issue, the bench directed the GHMC commissioner to file detailed reports by May 15.

