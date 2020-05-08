Tiger spotted near a stream in Asifabad

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A tiger was reportedly spotted crossing a stream near Kairiguda open cast mine in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district. The villagers said that it has been moving about in the forest area and agricultural fields for the past 10 days. On Thursday, a few villagers saw the big cat crossing the stream and shot its video on their phones. The chief conservator of forest for Adilabad CP Vinod Kumar said that a team of officials were monitoring the tiger’s movement.