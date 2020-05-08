TRS leader Kavitha uses technology to reach out to the needy

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Thanks to her growing presence on the social media as well as her good samaritan work in times of Covid-19, TRS leader Kalavakuntla Kavitha is slowly but steadily returning to spotlight.

The former Nizamabad MP seems to have turned her Twitter account into a virtual helpline to arrange assistance to the needy people not just in the State and across the country, but also those who are stranded in other countries.

Her interactions with the Twitterati and responses to appeals made by those in need are no doubt helping in enhancing her reputation. However, her critics, quite understandably, are describing her actions as an attempt to project herself as a do gooder ahead of forthcoming MLC byelection.

It may be mentioned that Kavitha had lost the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat to D Arvind in the recent parliamentary polls, following which she maintained a low profile. However, the TRS leadership picked her to contest as an MLC from Nizamabad. Though the bypoll has been postponed, there is a speculation that the CEC may announce a fresh date for the election at the earliest.

This speculation, according to political observers, has prompted her to become active in public sphere as well as in lending a helping hand to the needy. Recently, she also reorganised her office staff and appointed a former member of political strategist Prashant Kishor’s team as her new media in-charge.

Her growing presence on Twitter is being attributed to this change. While she has been responding to requests of people who are stuck in other parts of the country as well as aboard, including the Gulf countries, her staff are ensuring that her activities get maximum publicity in the media.