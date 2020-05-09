STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

App to track ‘hazardous’ COVID-19 bio-medical waste

The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will soon launch a digital tracking system to track Covid-19 waste disposal, check spillage and ensure segregation.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Image for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will soon launch a digital tracking system to track Covid-19 waste disposal, check spillage and ensure segregation. “As there is a scare that Covid-19 can spread from biomedical waste as well, we are taking all precautions to prevent this. The app can monitor the life cycle of waste right from collection, segregation and transportation to incineration by geo-tagging every process and submitting details on a common platform,” a TSPCB official for waste management told Express. 

He added that so far TSPCB was using a barcode system to note the quantity of biomedical waste collected every day in Telangana. Now, the new system would track Covid-19 waste and have a centralised monitoring system. “In this new software, all waste generators, transporters and those handling treatment facilities will be asked to register themselves on the app.

They will upload details of how much yellow and red bag garbage (marked specifically for Covid-19 waste) is being collected from their locations. These details will be monitored by the TSPCB to check for any discrepancy,” he said.

The move comes after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) created a digital tracking system and asked States to implement it. In the last 30 days, 30 tonnes of biomedical waste was collected in Telangana, the TSPCB official said. On average, 800-1,000 tonnes of bio-medical waste is collected every day in the State, of which the highest collection is from Hyderabad. According to the CPCB, States would have to take a call on the extent of penal action.

800-1,000 tonnes 
bio-medical waste is collected every day in Telangana. Of this, the highest collection is from Hyderabad 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus bio medical waste
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp