Reverse trend: Bihar migrant workers reach Telangana to work in rice mills

Around 300 migrant workers from Bihar reached Hyderabad on Friday to work in various rice mills across the State.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar welcomes migrant workers with flowers at the Lingampally railway station in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprising trend reversal, migrant labourers have started arriving in Telangana even during the lockdown period. Around 300 migrant workers from Bihar reached Hyderabad on Friday to work in various rice mills across the State.

The migrant workers reached Lingampally railway station from Khagaria in Bihar by a Shramik special train. Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, State Rythu Bandhu chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M Srinivas Reddy received them at the railway station. The Minister and others offered flowers to the migrant workers and welcomed them to work in the State.

Minister Kamalakar said that several workers were coming in from other States to work in the rice mills during the paddy procurement season. The first batch of workers had arrived from Bihar on Friday, he added. Rajeshwar Reddy said that the steps taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had induced confidence in migrant workers.

After medical check-ups, the migrant workers were transported to different locations in the State. 
Of the around 300 workers, 60 reached Nalgonda and Miryalaguda, 25 workers went to Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Jagtial, 129 were headed for Peddpalli and Sultanabad, 25 for Mancherial and Kagaznagar and another 20 workers reached Siddipet in special buses. 

Straight to work
TAGS
Migrant Workers Coronavirus COVID-19 Telangana Lockdown
