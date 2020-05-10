STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC provides relief to Cognizant in terminated employee case

As for the case, in 2013 Cognizant has terminated the services of P Appala Naidu who joined the company as manager-projects in 2011. 

Published: 10th May 2020 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Cognizant Technology Solutions Private Limited, the Telangana High Court set aside the decision of the Assistant Labour Commissioner of Vikarabad, saying that the latter has no authority to adjudicate the dispute between the IT and ITeS company and an employee who was terminated from service. 

The Court held that the order passed by the authority in favour of the terminated employee is without jurisdiction as the petitioner company was not amenable to jurisdiction of the authority under the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act, 1988.

However, the Court granted liberty to the employee concerned to work out available legal remedies against his alleged illegal termination by the company. Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order recently while allowing the petition filed by Cognizant, challenging the order passed by the Assistant Labour Commissioner who directed the company to pay allowances to the employee from the date of termination till the date of order passed by the authority. As for the case, in 2013 Cognizant has terminated the services of P Appala Naidu who joined the company as manager-projects in 2011. 

ITeS excluded from Shops, Establishments Act: TS HC

Aggrieved with this decision, he approached the Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Vikarabad. In 2017, the authority passed an order saying that inquiry was not properly conducted by the company and ample opportunity was not afforded to the employee to defend his case, and ordered to pay allowances. The company challenged this order in the present case.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, Justice Naveen Rao found that the then combined State of Andhra Pradesh had notified its IT policy in the year 2002 and resolved to exclude ITeS and IT establishments from the purview of the said Act.

In view of this exemption, the authority under the Act, has no jurisdiction to go into validity of termination of an employee working in the petitioner company. On the date of termination of service of the respondent (Appala Naidu), the authority was ousted of jurisdiction to adjudicate disputes of terminat i o n f rom ITe S / I T establishments. By way of exemption notification issued by the government, the jurisdiction of the authority was ousted, the judge noted while setting aside the decision of the authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana HC Cognizant Technology solutions
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp