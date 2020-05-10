Migrant labourers protest at Gopanpally 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed for a while at Gopanpally on Saturday morning, as hundreds of migrant labourers working at a construction site staged a protest demanding that they be sent home. A few of them ransacked an office at the construction site.

The Gachibowli police and IT Corridor Quick Reaction team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police assured them that they would be sent home once proper arrangements were made.

The workers said they wanted to return home due to poor conditions at the residential camp. They added that had gotten themselves registered with the Police department for travel passes. But, their employers were preventing them from returning to their villages. “As there are so many who want to go home, it’s taking us some time to finalise the arrangements,” said a police official.