Sloth bear wanders into agri field in Mahabubabad district, rescued

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD: Forest Department officials rescued an adult sloth bear that had ventured into a fruit plantation in Thorrur village of Mahabubabad district on Friday. Mahabubabad District Forest Officer Kista Goud said that the bear must have come out of the hillocks located near the plantation in search of water or food.

Soon after the villagers informed forest officials, a team was dispatched from the Warangal Zoo, including veterinarian Dr Praveen who tranquillized the bear. The team had to track the bear for close to 5 km. It was later released in Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary the same night.

Cage set up to catch leopard who attacked dog

A leopard allegedly attacked a pet dog at Ambam village under Yedapally mandal on Friday. After hearing the cries of the dog, a crowd started gathering, after which the leopard fled. A team of forest officials inspected the area and arranged a cage to catch the animal.