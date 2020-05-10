STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana U-turn on COVID-19; okays home treatment 

Patients with mild symptoms won’t be hospitalised; pregnant women to be tested
 

Health Minister Eatala Rajender addresses a press meet in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a surprising turn of events, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that people with mild symptoms might be treated at home to reduce the burden on Gandhi Hospital and spread the responsibility among local health care workers.

In addition to this, pregnant women in containment zones will be tested for Covid regardless of their symptoms. Previously, when the Union Health Ministry had released similar guidelines, the Telangana government had chosen not to opt for home treatment as many underprivileged people would not have the infrastructure to self-isolate at home. 

The communication from the Health Minister’s office stated that every 1,000 people or 100 homes would be allotted one Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) or Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) who will check temperatures using thermal scanners. Tests will be conducted if anyone has symptoms. 

Citing the case of the Gadwal woman who died due to lack of treatment from 10 different hospitals, the Minister said, “We do not want a repeat of the kind of incident where a Gadwal woman and her baby died. Government hospitals will have to cater to more number of deliveries. I urge the doctors to focus on normal deliveries. In addition to this, the rate of immunisation has gone down. This also will be fixed within the next month.”

