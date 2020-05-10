STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttam Kumar Reddy blames Telangana government for plight of migrants, farmers

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Telangana government failed to help migrant workers and farmers in the State. 

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Telangana government failed to help migrant workers and farmers in the State. He appealed to the party cadre to help the migrant workers and visit procurement centres to support the farmers. In a live interaction on Facebook with party workers, he said Congress president Sonia Gandhi directed the PCCs to take care of rail transport cost for migrant workers who wish to return to their native States. 

He said the cadre should arrange food and shelter for those who wish to stay in Telangana and arrange train tickets for those who want to return to their homes. The TPCC chief also condemned the government’s decision to open liquor shops amid the lockdown. He said the poor lost their source of income and many would end up wasting their money on alcohol. He said it was strange that wine shops were opened even in red zones where no other shops were allowed to do business.

Uttam also expressed concern over discrepancies in the procurement of farm produce. He said the government never released the Rythu Bandhu amounts on time and the crop loan waiver promise remained unfulfilled even after one-and-half years.

‘Opening wine shops defeated Covid fight’ 
CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that opening up of wine shops in the State has defeated the efforts of doctors, healthcare professionals and police in fighting Covid-19. Addressing the media on Saturday, he questioned whether drunkards follow social distancing.

“While Coronavirus has spread in the State, the government is selling liquor and even giving police security to wine shops,” he fumed.  While people were suffering due to lack of food and jobs, the State government was spending huge amounts on irrigation projects, he said. The Congress leader said the TPCC would approach the Central Vigilance Commission on the construction of irrigation projects in Telangana.

