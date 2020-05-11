DRDO lab develops device to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Research claims that Coronavirus can survive on different surfaces for two or three days. This makes it imperative that household articles should be wiped with simple disinfectant.

To ease the problem, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier Hyderabad-based laboratory of DRDO, has developed an Automated Contactless UVC Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS).

The device has been designed to sanitise electronic gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, paper surfaces like currency notes and cheque books among others, a press release said on Sunday.

It is an automatic and contactless operation device which provides 360 degree UVC exposure to the objects placed inside the cabinet.

Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes into sleep mode hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device. As sanitising each currency note using the device can could be laborious, the RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitising device called NOTESCLEAN.

Automated contactless sanitisation cabinet

