STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR to convene meeting to decide on agriculture policy soon

He discussed what crops should be grown and in how much area and what should be the post-harvest strategy for marketing the produce.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday decided to call a meeting soon with all the agriculture officers working at the field level to discuss the policy that he wants to bring forth to help farmers get a better price for their produce.

The Chief Minister, during a review on agriculture with officials and experts at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, felt that farmers should go in for diversification of crops instead of cultivating a same crop. “This way, they could avoid incurring losses,” he said.

He discussed what crops should be grown and in how much area and what should be the post-harvest strategy for marketing the produce. The Chief Minister, after his meeting with the agriculture officers at field level, would speak to agriculture extension officers and representatives of Rythu Bandhu committees over video conference for their opinion on evolving the policy. 

He expressed confidence that Telangana would rise to a level where it would be able to feed the entire country. Rao wanted the rice millers to augment their capacity since the annual production of paddy would be about 2.7 crore tonnes in the near future in Telangana. The Civil Supplies Department should be able to procure rice at MSP, he said.

Earlier in the meeting, the experts from agriculture sector advised the Chief Minister to ensure that farmers would go in for a crop that the government suggests and that in the extent of area that it decides. If any farmer gives a go by to the government’s direction, action should be taken against him/her in the form of making the person ineligible for Rythu Bandhu subsidy and MSP for his produce, they said. They felt it may not be possible for the government to be as magnanimous in future as it was now in procuring the foodgrains as at present they are going through a difficult phase on account of the lockdown. The farmers should be encouraged to go in for palm oil, which can give yield for 30 to 40 years non-stop. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KCR Telangana Telangana agriculture policy
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp