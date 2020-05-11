STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep dengue, malaria at bay with KTR’s 10-week drill

All Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other elected representatives should participate in the programme and clear water stagnation points at their homes.

 IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao checking the water quality as part of ‘Every Sunday, 10 am, 10 minutes, 10 weeks’ programme at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday as Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan looks on. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao launched the ‘Every Sunday, 10 am, 10 minutes, 10 weeks’ programme at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday to contain the seasonal and vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya and Japanese encephalitis, among others.

As part of the initiative, the Minister, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other officials, checked water stagnation in flower pots, abandoned plastic buckets and sumps, and sprayed disinfectants.

The exercise should be taken up by every individual every Sunday at 10 am for 10 minutes for the next 10 weeks, he said.

Rama Rao appealed to the people to cooperate with their respective municipalities and municipal corporations to ensure that there are no seasonal diseases this monsoon, which is likely to begin in June. He also urged them to check for water stagnation at their homes and clear these immediately. 

All the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana are prepared to fight the spread of vector borne diseases, Rama Rao said after launching the programmme.  

They should set an example for the citizens of the State and create awareness in this regard, Rama Rao said. In response to his appeal, Bonthu Rammohan, along with his wife Bonthu Sridevi, started the exercise at their residence in Banjara Hills by draining water from flower pot plates and clearing dry leaves. 

The Mayor, along with GHMC officials, released posters and pamphlets to create awareness on the prevention and eradication of malaria, dengue and chikungunya. “We are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic now, but once the monsoon begins, we have to ensure that our surrounding are neat and clean. Since, we spend most of our time at home and in office, it is our duty to keep these areas clean,” he said. 

