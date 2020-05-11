STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR pitches ‘Be Indian, Buy Indian’ drive to Union Minister Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the plight of the handloom and textiles sector due to the lockdown, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao urged Union Minister Smriti Irani to provide wage support of up to 50 per cent for a period of six months. 

Rama Rao pointed out that Bangladesh was implementing a similar scheme to support its handloom sector.

“Providing wage support of up to 50 per cent of wages, contingent on continued employment of workforce. This support can be given for a period of up to six months, in the form of a long-term loan which the industry would need to repay in installments after a stipulated period,” he told the Union Minister.

The Minister said recovery of the textiles sector would be contingent upon the Western world commencing regular operations.  

“Given this situation, I am seriously worried about the sustenance of the industry and resulting impact on the livelihoods of millions of workers,” he said before handing out a slew of suggestions to the Union Minister for Handlooms and Textiles. 

He also suggested that Centre come up with a ‘Be Indian, Buy Indian’ initiative to provide support to the handloom sector.

For a wider market, KTR suggested institutional buying by GoI-owned corporations like KVIC, Cottage Industries Emporium, etc. Rama Rao sought a 50 per cent subsidy on yarn as well. 

