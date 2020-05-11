STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lockdown 3.0: Marooned migrants finally start returning to Mahbubnagar

While some are returning to the district by utilising the transportation facilities arranged by the State government, some are returning in private vehicles.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

As of now, migrant labourers who had been marooned in 12 different states have already returned to the district.

As of now, migrant labourers who had been marooned in 12 different states have already returned to the district.

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Scores of people, hailing from Mahbubnagar district, who had migrated to various parts of the country in search of employment have finally started returning to the district.

After the Central government directed the State governments to open their borders for the returning of migrant labourers to their native places, thousands of workers, belonging to the district and had been stuck at various parts of Telangana and the rest of the nation ever since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, are now making a beeline to Mahbubnagar.

As of now, migrant labourers who had been marooned in 12 different states have already returned to the district.

While some are returning to the district by utilising the transportation facilities arranged by the State government, some are returning in private vehicles.

According to official sources, as many as 4,578 migrant workers have returned to the district as of Sunday. Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure the safety of all, the officials are testing these migrant labourers at the district-border itself before letting them in.

According to sources, all migrant workers are being advised to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days after their arrival. 

Though eight migrants were sent to the Mahbubnagar General Hospital, soon after their arrival, as they suffered from high fever, the doctors there concluded that they do not have Covid-like symptoms and they were discharged later. Meanwhile, five other migrant labourers are currently kept under isolation at the general hospital. 

According to sources, of the total 4,578 migrants, 60 per cent have returned to Mahbubnagar from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the officials are giving special attention to those migrants who return from cities like Mumbai and Pune, which have turned into the hotbeds of the deadly virus. It is learnt that most of these workers belong to Koilakonda, Hanwada, Nawabpeta and Balanagar mandals of Mahbubnagar district. 

No Covid cases in last 31 days

Meanwhile, the district not registering a single Covid positive case in the last 31 days has indeed boosted the confidence of the district administration led by Collector S Venkat Rao. The officials are reportedly taking all necessary steps to continue this trend amid the returning of migrants in large number. 

According to sources, the authorities have divided the district into Mahbubnagar Urban and Rural and are carrying out health surveys with the help of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers,  Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahbubnagar lockdown lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp