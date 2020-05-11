Lockdown 3.0: Marooned migrants finally start returning to Mahbubnagar

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Scores of people, hailing from Mahbubnagar district, who had migrated to various parts of the country in search of employment have finally started returning to the district.

After the Central government directed the State governments to open their borders for the returning of migrant labourers to their native places, thousands of workers, belonging to the district and had been stuck at various parts of Telangana and the rest of the nation ever since the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, are now making a beeline to Mahbubnagar.

As of now, migrant labourers who had been marooned in 12 different states have already returned to the district.

While some are returning to the district by utilising the transportation facilities arranged by the State government, some are returning in private vehicles.

According to official sources, as many as 4,578 migrant workers have returned to the district as of Sunday. Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure the safety of all, the officials are testing these migrant labourers at the district-border itself before letting them in.

According to sources, all migrant workers are being advised to remain in home quarantine for the next 14 days after their arrival.

Though eight migrants were sent to the Mahbubnagar General Hospital, soon after their arrival, as they suffered from high fever, the doctors there concluded that they do not have Covid-like symptoms and they were discharged later. Meanwhile, five other migrant labourers are currently kept under isolation at the general hospital.

According to sources, of the total 4,578 migrants, 60 per cent have returned to Mahbubnagar from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the officials are giving special attention to those migrants who return from cities like Mumbai and Pune, which have turned into the hotbeds of the deadly virus. It is learnt that most of these workers belong to Koilakonda, Hanwada, Nawabpeta and Balanagar mandals of Mahbubnagar district.

No Covid cases in last 31 days

Meanwhile, the district not registering a single Covid positive case in the last 31 days has indeed boosted the confidence of the district administration led by Collector S Venkat Rao. The officials are reportedly taking all necessary steps to continue this trend amid the returning of migrants in large number.

According to sources, the authorities have divided the district into Mahbubnagar Urban and Rural and are carrying out health surveys with the help of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers, Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA).