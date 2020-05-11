Lockdown: TSRTC officials await government nod to resume services

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Amid speculations that the State Cabinet is likely to take a decision on resuming Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) services during its meeting scheduled for May 15, the district RTC officials are busy making arrangements to immediately restart the services if the government gives a green signal.

All transportation services in the State were dismissed by the government soon after the announcement of the lockdown, around 48 days ago, to contain the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2, albeit suffering a huge revenue loss.

However, now the State government is considering safe ways to resume the services in at least green zones. According to sources, the Centre is also on the same page with the State government on providing some relaxation to the public transportation systems.

Official sources told Express that the State Cabinet is likely to take a decision on resuming the RTC services while reviewing the Covid and lockdown situation on May 15.

Meanwhile, sources also told Express that the higher authorities of the corporation are studying the prevailing situation in all areas, including how they can safely operate services if the government gives a nod and also on ways to improve revenue.

They are also considering ways to change the seating arrangements in buses, so that they can provide a detailed report to the government if required.

Only after looking into all aspects will the higher officials take a final decision. Meanwhile, the regional officials are now working hand-in-hand with the drivers and mechanics to check the condition of the buses which have been off the roads for more than one month now.

It has to be mentioned here that Nizamabad region has six depots in its limits with a total of 640 buses. Before the lockdown, Nizamabad region used to get an average revenue of around Rs 1 crore daily. As many as 2,800 regular and 300 outsourced employees used to work here.