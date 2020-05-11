Man throws 70-year-old mother out of house in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: While the whole world was busy celebrating Mother’s Day, it was a day of trauma for a 70-year-old woman belonging to Sarapaka village under Burgampad mandal in the district, as she was thrown out of the house by her son on Sunday.

According to sources, the woman, A Venkatakotamma, had been living with her son since her husband died around three months back due to ill-health.

It is learnt that her son, Srinivasa Reddy, used to harass and abuse her daily. On Sunday, Srinivasa Reddy went much further and, reportedly, manhandled his mother, after which he threw her out of his house.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital by the neighbours.

Meanwhile, she returned to her son’s house later the day and staged a protest demanding protection and justice. She also lodged a complaint with the local police seeking action against Srinivasa.