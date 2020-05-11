STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIT Warangal students help police enforce lockdown with AI enabled drones

This software is assisting the police with AI enabled drones to enforce the curfew. It detects human beings even from a long range (upto 1,000 ft).

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A software developed by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, students in collaboration with a company formed by an alumni of the institute, is helping the Punjab police in enforcing social distancing.

Speaking to Express,  NIT-W Director NV Ramana Rao said this software uses robust deep learning algorithms to solve real-world problems with high accuracy and real time processing.

