Telangana officials clean their houses as part of KTR's 10-week drill to contain malaria, dengue

Kamareddy Collector A Sharath and other officials cleared the stagnant water from pots, while MLA and Government Whip Gampa Govardhan cleaned his house.

Published: 11th May 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy and his family members clean the water fountain in front of their residence on Sunday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In response to the programme launched by KTR, several officials and others cleared stagnant water at their residences in the erstwhile Nizamabad district on Sunday. 

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy along with his children cleaned the water fountain in front of his residence, while Mayor D Nithu Kiran cleaned the storeroom at her house and Nizamabad Zilla Parishad chairman D Vital Rao cleaned the old tyres. 

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy tidied up his official residence. 

In Karimnagar district, the programme saw an overwhelming response as officials as well as general public cleaned their houses on Sunday. Collector K Shashanka removed stagnant water at his camp office. 
MCK Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner Vallur Kranthi and local corporators took part in a cleanliness drive to motivate people to clean their houses and make sure that there are no water stagnations in their surroundings.

The officials called upon people to send pictures of them cleaning their houses to the MCK official WhatsApp number.Meanwhile in Khammam, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, along with other party leaders, cleared stagnant water from several places at his residence.

TAGS
Telangana Malaria Dengue KTR
Coronavirus
