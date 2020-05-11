Veteran Congress leader Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao passes away at 92

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, 92, died at a private hospital here on Sunday after prolonged illness.

A three-time MLA, he also served as the Endowments Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet of YS Rajasekhara Reddy from 2006 to 2009. He is survived by wife and three sons.

Party leaders paid their last respects to the leader at his residence in Karimnagar. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar too paid a floral tribute. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed his condolences to the family of Ratnakar Rao.