STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Veteran Congress leader Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao passes away at 92

A three-time MLA, he also served as the Endowments Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet of YS Rajasekhara Reddy from 2006 to 2009. He is survived by wife and three sons. 

Published: 11th May 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vetertan Congress leader Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao (Photo | P Muralidhar Rao, Twitter)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior Congress leader and former Minister Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, 92, died at a private hospital here on Sunday after prolonged illness.

A three-time MLA, he also served as the Endowments Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet of YS Rajasekhara Reddy from 2006 to 2009. He is survived by wife and three sons. 

Party leaders paid their last respects to the leader at his residence in Karimnagar. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar too paid a floral tribute. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed his condolences to the family of Ratnakar Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao death Congress
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp