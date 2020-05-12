Work to restore Telangana's Paigah Tombs in progress

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The large-scale restoration of the historic Paigah Tombs, which proposes better landscaping, illumination and drinking water facility, is in progress. It is learnt that an exhibition, aimed at providing an all-round experience of the tombs to the visitors, is also on the cards.

Built-in the 18th century, the enclosure houses several tombs, a mosque, water body and an entrance gateway. Though the tombs are known for their intricate architecture, cracks and crevices mar the structure. Conservation work has been initiated by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) at the Ghansi Miyan’s Mausoleum, built-in memory of Sardar-ul-MulkGhansi Miyan who was a commander in the Nizam’s army. The work intends to restore the missing architectural features of the structure and replace faulty repairs in cement with traditional material. AKTC’s annual report, which was released recently, said that the structural cracks on the ceiling and terrace of Ghansi Miyan Tomb were stitched up using lime mortar. Collapsed bulbs of the minarets were reinstated and 30-mm-thick granite stones were also laid to channel rainwater away from the foundation of structure.

The collapsed walls of the Samakhana — a utilitarian rectangular building located to the west of the Ghansi Miyan Tomb — were reconstructed using rubble stone and rich lime mortar. After the end of the lockdown, work will be undertaken to dismantle cement plaster on the wall and ceiling surfaces inside both the structures. Apart from this, as part of the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme, State Tourism Department has proposed to develop the area’s landscape.

“Its proposed components include landscaping, illumination, signage installation, and a ticket counter. It has also proposed the setting up of an exhibition for the site. Other tourist facilities, including drinking water, toilets, solid waste management and parking, will also be incorporated,” it said.