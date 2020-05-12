STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Work to restore Telangana's Paigah Tombs in progress

The large-scale conservation of the tombs proposes better landscaping, illumination and drinking water facility

Published: 12th May 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The historic Paigah Tombs in Hyderabad, which comes under the care of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, was sanctioned funds but are not being utilised properly. (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The large-scale restoration of the historic Paigah Tombs, which proposes better landscaping, illumination and drinking water facility, is in progress. It is learnt that an exhibition, aimed at providing an all-round experience of the tombs to the visitors, is also on the cards.

Built-in the 18th century, the enclosure houses several tombs, a mosque, water body and an entrance gateway. Though the tombs are known for their intricate architecture, cracks and crevices mar the structure. Conservation work has been initiated by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) at the Ghansi Miyan’s Mausoleum, built-in memory of Sardar-ul-MulkGhansi Miyan who was a commander in the Nizam’s army. The work intends to restore the missing architectural features of the structure and replace faulty repairs in cement with traditional material. AKTC’s annual report, which was released recently, said that the structural cracks on the ceiling and terrace of Ghansi Miyan Tomb were stitched up using lime mortar. Collapsed bulbs of the minarets were reinstated and 30-mm-thick granite stones were also laid to channel rainwater away from the foundation of structure.

The collapsed walls of the Samakhana — a utilitarian rectangular building located to the west of the Ghansi Miyan Tomb — were reconstructed using rubble stone and rich lime mortar. After the end of the lockdown, work will be undertaken to dismantle cement plaster on the wall and ceiling surfaces inside both the structures. Apart from this, as part of the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme, State Tourism Department has proposed to develop the area’s landscape.

“Its proposed components include landscaping, illumination, signage installation, and a ticket counter. It has also proposed the setting up of an exhibition for the site. Other tourist facilities, including drinking water, toilets, solid waste management and parking, will also be incorporated,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paigah Tombs restoration
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp