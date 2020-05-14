STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lockdown: Nowhere to go, migrant SCR contract workers turn train into home

They lived inside a train, parked on a vacant railway line, which has served as their makeshift home since the last 50 days.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Bengaluru-bound train from Delhi chugged into the Secunderabad railway station at 6.20 pm and the rush of passengers filled the platform, busy peering with hopeful eyes were a group of 45 migrant workers, expecting a journey back to their home state Uttar Pradesh. They too were sitting inside a train, only that it was parked on a vacant railway line along with other stationary trains, which has served as their makeshift home since the last 50 days.

“We are all contract workers at the Secunderabad railway station. Before the lockdown was imposed in March, we were part of the housekeeping team. However, once the lockdown began, our salaries stopped and we were evicted from our rooms as we could not pay the rent,” said Virendar Kumar, sitting inside the S-9 coach of the now stationary Nizamuddin Express.

These workers, who have been working at the station since August last, have been caught in the debt spiral since the lockdown. “Our contractor delayed payment for February and in March, we ran out of money and had to leave. We were about 100 workers then. We requested the management to let us live in the train, which they agreed to. We are yet to get our March salary,” said Sumit, another worker.

With no proper water supply and a place to cook food, they said they feel like bonded labourers. “I feel miserable. The police are kind and give us food once a day. The rest of the day, we just languish in the coach which gets very hot. The Railways supplies water to the bogie in which we live. Power supply is also there though with long breaks. For drinking water, the Railway staff do not allow us to go to the station and get some.

A jail would have been better,” added another worker. Sometimes, as the train’s electric supply gets disrupted, the workers themselves take up repairs to ensure that at least the fans work. Meanwhile, many from this group plan to leave by foot even though they have registered with the local police to travel home by train. “Many of our friends have left. One group that came from Madhya Pradesh left a few days ago on foot and some in a bus, while some others were taken in trains. But we are still here without any money. We are planning to walk 100 km after which someone will quarantine us and would provide us food,” said a worker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Migrant labourers Shramik Express special trains Secunderabad railway station
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp