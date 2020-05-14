Telangana HC pulls up government over police excesses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of the police force during the lockdown, a division bench of the Telangana HC on Tuesday pulled up the force for intimidating the public. The court stated that the personnel deployed on the field were not being briefed by their superiors about the latest bulletins and decisions taken by the State government on the gradual easing of lockdown curbs. The bench, headed by Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, was hearing a PIL filed by advocate PVG Umesh Chandra, seeking action against the personnel responsible for the Wanaparthy incident, wherein a person was brutally beaten up in front of his son for going out on a motorbike.